35,400 Shares in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

