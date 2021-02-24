3,251 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $236.37. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

