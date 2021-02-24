$31.48 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $31.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.55 million to $37.29 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $140.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $254.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.25 million, with estimates ranging from $107.93 million to $215.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,790. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.