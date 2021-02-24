2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $56,000.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

