$271.58 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $271.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,491. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

