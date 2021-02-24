23,650 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

