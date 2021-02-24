2,000 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $149.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

