$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $9.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

EXPD opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 966.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

