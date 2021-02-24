1inch (1INCH) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. 1inch has a market capitalization of $495.13 million and $322.99 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,687,137 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

