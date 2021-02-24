166 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

