16,357 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,092,465 shares of company stock worth $55,931,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

