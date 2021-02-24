15,808 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,689. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.