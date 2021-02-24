10,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

