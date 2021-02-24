1,000 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 602,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

NYSE APD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.57. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average of $282.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

