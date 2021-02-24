$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.45. AerCap reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,456. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.54 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

