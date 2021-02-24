-$0.76 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 14,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

