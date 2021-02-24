$0.20 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Square reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

NYSE:SQ traded down $14.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

