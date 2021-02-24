$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 747,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

