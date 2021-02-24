$0.01 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.
In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
About Livent
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.
