Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $76,589.07 and $20,717.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

