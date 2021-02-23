Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.52. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

