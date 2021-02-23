ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. 339,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

