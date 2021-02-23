ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.75 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.06.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 over the last ninety days.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

