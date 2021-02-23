ZKSwap Price Tops $8.45 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00015943 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 266.2% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $675.61 million and $136.76 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

