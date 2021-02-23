ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

