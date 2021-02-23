ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

