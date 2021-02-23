ZINC Price Up 67.7% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $262,533.11 and $6,019.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00696266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

