ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

ZIM stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

