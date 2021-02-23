ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

ZIM stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.