Zero Price Up 16.8% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $96,705.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00269191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00121987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,683,926 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

