ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $18.89 million and $5,100.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.00733166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00028033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061640 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

