Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $8.58 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Zel has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $760,167.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00254410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00106269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,174,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.