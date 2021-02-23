ZCore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,156.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. ZCore has a market capitalization of $897,170.69 and approximately $7,156.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One ZCore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,922,486 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

