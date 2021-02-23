Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

