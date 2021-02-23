Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSV stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $240,727. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.