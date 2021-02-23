Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

