Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

