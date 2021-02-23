Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

THS stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,455. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

