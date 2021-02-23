Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 377,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Titan International by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Titan International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Titan International by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

