Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $12,898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,120,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.91.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.