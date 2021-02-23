Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

