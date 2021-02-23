Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $281.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $277.31 million. Groupon posted sales of $612.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

