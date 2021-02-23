Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.