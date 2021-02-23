Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

