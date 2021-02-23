Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $988.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

