Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

