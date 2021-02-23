Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $158.55. 1,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,709. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

