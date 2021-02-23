Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 17,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.