Zacks: Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 320,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,705. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $5,082,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

