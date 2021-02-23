Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $454.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.70 million and the highest is $456.07 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $414.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.53. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,252. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

