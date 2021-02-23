Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

ARPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARPO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,654. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

