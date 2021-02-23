Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $109.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.86 million and the highest is $112.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $434.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.72 million to $440.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $456.78 million, with estimates ranging from $430.37 million to $482.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,453,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 342,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Index Funds

