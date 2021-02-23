Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 114,187 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.